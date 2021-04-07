INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against FibroGen Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against FibroGen Inc. ("FibroGen" or the "Company") (FGEN) - Get Report. The investigation focuses on the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 6, 2021, after the market closed, FibroGen issued a statement "provid[ing] clarification of certain prior disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the roxadustat Phase 3 program for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease ('CKD')." Specifically, the Company stated that the safety analyses "included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors." FibroGen further revealed that, based on analyses using the pre-specified stratification factors, the Company "cannot conclude that roxadustat reduces the risk of (or is superior to) MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa."

On this news, the Company's share price declined by $14.90 per share, or approximately 43%, to close at $19.74 per share on April 7, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired FibroGen securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

