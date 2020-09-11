INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against Encore Capital Group, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Encore Capital Group, Inc. ("Encore" or the "Company") (ECPG) - Get Report. The investigation focuses on the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 8, 2020, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") filed a complaint alleging that Encore and its subsidiaries violated a consent order "by suing consumers without possessing required documentation, using law firms and an internal legal department to engage in collection efforts without providing required disclosures, and failing to provide consumers with required loan documentation after consumers requested it." On this news, the Company's share price dropped from $45.88 at close on September 8, 2020, to close at $42.29 on September 9, 2020.

