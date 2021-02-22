INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against Ebix, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Ebix, Inc. ("Ebix" or the "Company") (EBIX) - Get Report. The investigation focuses on the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 19, 2021, after the market closed, Ebix revealed that its independent auditor, RSM US LLP ("RSM"), resigned "as a result of being unable, despite repeated inquiries, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that would allow it to evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2020" related to the Company's gift card business in India. RSM had also stated that there was a material weakness related to Ebix's failure to design controls "over the gift or prepaid card revenue transaction cycle sufficient to prevent or detect a material misstatement." In addition, Ebix and RSM disagreed over the accounting treatment of $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix's outside legal counsel in December 2020.

On this news, the prices of Ebix shares fell by $20.24 per share, or approximately 40%, to close at $30.50 per share on February 22, 2021.

