INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against CleanSpark, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against CleanSpark, Inc. ("CleanSpark" or the "Company") (CLSK) . The investigation focuses on the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 14, 2021, Culper Research published a report alleging, among other things, that CleanSpark has "fabricated key elements of its business, including purported customers and contracts" and that it is "rife with undisclosed related party transactions."

On this news, CleanSpark's shares fell $3.63 per share, or 9.23%, to close at $35.71 per share on January 14, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CleanSpark securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP

