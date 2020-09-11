INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces An Investigation Of Shareholder Claims Against Berry Corporation

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Berry Corporation ("Berry" or the "Company") (BRY) - Get Report. The investigation focuses on whether the Company or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

Berry is an independent upstream energy company that is engaged in the development and production of conventional oil reserves located in the Western United States. Most of the Company's assets are located in the San Joaquin basin in California. On or about July 27, 2018 Berry commenced an IPO, issuing 13,043,479 shares of common stock to the investing public at $14 per share. On September 11, 2020, Berry's shares closed at $3.36, representing a 76% decline from the Company's $14 IPO price.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Berry securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

