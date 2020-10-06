Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Wrap Technologies, Inc. For Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wrap Technologies, Inc. ("Wrap Technologies" or the "Company") (WRTC) - Get Report. A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Fluidigm securities between July 31, 2020 and September 23, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

According to the complaint, on September 23, 2020, White Diamond Research published a report entitled "Wrap Technologies: Disastrous LAPD BolaWrap Pilot Program Results, No Evidence These Have Been Communicated To Investors" (the "White Diamond Report"). The White Diamond Report alleged, among other things, that the Company's trial pilot program with the Los Angeles Police Department for the Company's BolaWrap "remote handcuff" technology was a disaster, and that the Company had not disclosed the pilot program's results to investors.

On this news, Wrap's stock price fell $2.07 per share, or 25.43%, to close at $6.07 per share on September 23, 2020.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than November 23, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 646-315-9003.

