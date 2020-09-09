Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Vaxart For Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vaxart, Inc. ("Vaxart" or the "Company") (VXRT) - Get Report. A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Vaxart securities between June 25, 2020 and July 25, 2020 inclusive (the "Class Period").

On June 26, 2020, Vaxart issued a press release announcing that the Company had been selected for Operation Warp Speed, the federal initiative to quickly develop drugs to combat Covid-19.

Then, on July 25, 2020 an article published by The New York Times reported that "Vaxart is not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from Warp Speed. . . ." Additionally, The New York Times reported that "[c]ompany insiders, who weeks earlier had received stock options worth a few million dollars, saw the value of those awards increase sixfold" when the Company announced that its COVID-19 vaccine had been selected by the U.S. government to be part of Operation Warp Speed.

Following this news, Vaxart's stock price fell $1.13 per share, about 9.2%, to close at $11.16 per share on July 27, 2020.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than October 23, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 646-315-9003.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions.

