Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud At Splunk Inc.

On August 26, 2020, after the market closed, Splunk announced its fiscal second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ending July 31, 2020, including total revenues of $492 million, down 5% year-over-year. Despite this weakness, Splunk gave financial guidance that it expected total revenues for the third fiscal 2021 quarter (ending October 31, 2020) to be between $600 million and $630 million.

Then, on December 2, 2020, after the market closed, Splunk announced its financial results for the third fiscal 2021 quarter. Splunk reported total revenues of $559 million, down 11% year-over-year, which significantly missed its prior financial guidance. In connection with this news, numerous analysts downgraded the stock and cut their price targets, including JPMorgan which reportedly stated the firm was "blindsided by the magnitude of too many large deals slipping in the final days of October" and has a "lack of ability to explain-away the deal slippage."

On December 3, 2020, Splunk's shares fell significantly by more than 23%, or $47.88 per share, on heavy trading volume to close at $158.03 per share.

