Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud At Mimecast

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mimecast Limited ("Mimecast" or the "Company") (MIME) - Get Report.

On January 12, 2021, Mimecast disclosed that Microsoft had informed the Company that hackers had compromised a Mimecast-issued digital certificate provided to certain customers. Mimecast provides the certificate to customers "to authenticate Mimecast Sync and Recover, Continuity Monitor and IEP products to Microsoft 365 Exchange Web Services." According to Bloomberg, the compromised Mimecast-issued certificate was used to access some customer accounts.

Following this news, Mimecast's shares fell $7.03 per share, nearly 13.7%, to close at $44.37 per share on January 12, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Mimecast securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

