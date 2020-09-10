Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Braskem For Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Braskem S.A. ("Braskem" or the "Company") (BAK) - Get Report. A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Braskem securities, including Braskem American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") between May 6, 2016 and July 8, 2020 inclusive (the "Class Period").

On April 2, 2019, Braskem disclosed that the Company had been sued by local authorities in connection with a geological event it had purportedly caused in the state of Alagoas, Brazil. Following this news, the price of Braskem's ADSs fell $1.60 per share over two trading days, or 5.98%, to close at $25.14 per share on April 3, 2019.

Then, on July 9, 2020, during pre-market hours, Braskem disclosed that authorities in northeastern Brazil had advised the Company that the geological damage from its salt mining operations was more widespread than initial estimates. Following this news, the price of Braskem's ADSs fell $0.59 per share, or 6.20%, to close at $8.93 per share on July 9, 2020.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than October 26, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 646-315-9003.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions.

Donald R. Hall KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor New York, New York 10022(646) 315-9003E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560 Oakland, California 94612(415) 772-4704Fax: (415) 772-4707E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

