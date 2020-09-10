Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Anaplan For Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Anaplan, Inc. ("Anaplan" or the "Company") (PLAN) - Get Report. A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Anaplan common stock between November 21, 2019 and February 26, 2020 inclusive (the "Class Period").

On February 27, 2020, Anaplan announced that, although it slightly exceeded revenue guidance for the quarter, which grew at a rate of 42% year-over-year, its calculated billings for the fourth quarter fell short of consensus. Specifically, billings were only $126 million, representing a growth rate of 25%, which was well below consensus estimates of $138 million, roughly half of the Company's historical growth rates of 46% to 59%, and significantly less than the Company's rate of revenue growth of over 40%. These results were in stark contrast to management's previous representation that calculated billings growth rate would track the revenue growth rate.

Following this news, Anaplan's stock price fell $14.06 per share, or 24.2%, to close at $44.03 per share on February 27, 2020.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than October 23, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 646-315-9003.

