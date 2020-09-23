INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against GoHealth, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against GoHealth, Inc.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against GoHealth, Inc. ("GoHealth" or "the Company") (GOCO) violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's July 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO"), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 20, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. At the time of GoHealth's IPO, the Medicare insurance market was suffering from elevated churn, which began in the first half of 2020. The Company itself suffered from a higher risk of customer churn based on its unique business model. The Company experienced eroding customer persistency and poor retention due to the market and its own business model. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements throughout the IPO period were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about GoHealth, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005661/en/