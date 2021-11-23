INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf Of Vipshop Holdings Limited Shareholders And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley on behalf of shareholders in Vipshop Holdings Limited ("Vipshop" or "the Company") (VIPS) - Get Vipshop Holdings Ltd Sponsored ADR Report for violations of the securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 13, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at brian@schallfirm.com .

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley sold a large number of Vipshop shares while in possession of material non-public information. The defendants knew that Archegos Capital Management would need to fully liquidate its position in Vipshop based on margin call pressures. The defendants avoided billions in losses by selling the Company's shares while in possession of this information. When the market learned the truth about Vipshop, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm Brian Schall, Esq., www.schallfirm.com Office: 310-301-3335 info@schallfirm.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-action-notice-the-schall-law-firm-reminds-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-on-behalf-of-vipshop-holdings-limited-shareholders-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301430393.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm