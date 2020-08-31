INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Progenity, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Progenity, Inc.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Progenity, Inc. ("Progenity" or "the Company") (PROG) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the Company's June 2020 initial public offering ("IPO") are encouraged to contact the firm before October 27, 2020.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Progenity overbilled government payors by more than $10 million in the months leading up to its IPO, resulting in the Company materially overstating its revenue, earnings, and other financial metrics in its Registration Statement. The Company was forced to refund the overpayments in the second quarter of 2020, the same quarter as its IPO occurred. The Company continued to suffer from accelerating negative trends in the second quarter with respect to revenue and product pricing. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about Progenity, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

