NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestmentNews' annual Icons & Innovators list recognizes individuals and firms who have shaped and transformed the financial advice profession. The eleven visionaries honored have made enduring contributions to their business, and the thirteen innovative firms are changing the way advice is created, delivered, and used by clients.

InvestmentNews Releases 2021 Icons & Innovators List

Each of the visionaries and firms who made the fifth annual Icons & Innovators list were chosen from a rigorous selection process, with criteria including their consistent advancement of the profession, and their new ideas and tools that have propelled the industry forward.

This years' Icon is Sallie Krawcheck, highlighting her work in founding Ellevest, an innovative digital investment platform designed to help women reach their financial goals, after holding numerous glass-ceiling-breaking positions on Wall Street throughout her career.

"The eleven individuals recognized as this year's Icons & Innovators have led significant changes that are transforming the financial advice industry," said George Moriarty, Chief Content Officer of InvestmentNews. "We hope their stories will inspire others to bring forward the next big ideas."

The 2021 Icons & Innovators will officially receive the award at the InvestmentNews Innovation Summit and Awards dinner on November 16 th in New York City. The half-day summit will include panel discussions, TED-style talks, and one-on-one interviews followed by an awards dinner gathering the industry's biggest names and brightest minds.

In addition to the eleven Icons & Innovators, InvestmentNews will also recognize thirteen firms as finalists in its Innovation Awards:

Vanilla

RFG Advisory

Raymond James

Orion Advisor Solutions

Miracle Mile Advisors

Income Conductor

FMG Suite

Envestnet

Ethic

Brown Advisory

BNY Mellon | Albridge

Advisor Credit Exchange

Advicent

"The thirteen Innovation Award firm finalists are introducing creative and effective solutions to some of the industry's most challenging questions," said Moriarty. "As our profession continues to evolve, it is more important than ever to embrace the power of innovation."

Learn more about the Icons & Innovators and the 2021 Innovation Summit at https://iconsandinnovators.com/.

About InvestmentNews

Bonhill Group PLC's InvestmentNews (IN) is the most trusted resource for Financial Advisers. IN connects buyers and sellers who are decision makers in the financial services industry and influence over $23T in AUM through multiple media channels including online destinations, magazines, events, research, and data. Learn more at www.InvestmentNews.com.

