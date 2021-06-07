Investment News Presents Top 40 Under 40 Honoring Presidio Capital Managements Dustin TenBroeck CFP®

SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dustin has been a guiding light for his company, clients, and peers through his career and 2020's trying times.

SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dustin has been a guiding light for his company, clients, and peers through his career and 2020's trying times. To fight the pandemic's initial panic, Dustin began The Presidio Perspective Podcast. An instant hit, Dustin grew the podcast to the top 50% of active podcasts filmed in a studio.

A trendsetter and industry leader, Dustin is frequently called upon by Cetera and First Allied during the pandemic to provide input and advice on the topics of prospecting, marketing, and business development. He was also interviewed by Cetera's CEO Adam Antonaides to kick off the 2021 National Broker Dealer Conference.

While many businesses re-established a new normal, Dustin and his team nearly doubled their assets under management to $200 million in one year. Dustin in turn devoted time and philanthropic support to local organizations.

As an advocate of financial education, Dustin established Retirement 101 to provide on-demand courses for individuals seeking a stress-free retirement. Retirement communities have obtained in depth knowledge across San Diego and the Orange County area. Not only does he provide knowledge, he provides peace of mind to anyone worried about retirement savings plans, estate planning and asset allocation. He shows passion and commitment in his nearly 1,000 pro bono financial planning meetings.

As a standard, Dustin hires disabled veterans, women, and immigrants in key roles. Under his mentorship, many have moved on to become successful advisors, project management leaders, and marketing executives.

About Presidio:

In 2012, Dustin TenBroeck co-founded Presidio Capital Management with a mindset to provide clients with portfolio management and financial advice to help them achieve and protect their financial independence. With a strong work ethic and fiduciary mindset Dustin grew the firm from its humble beginnings to one of the fastest growing RIA's in Southern California. Today, the firm has grown with 12 team members who's experience in financial management, portfolio management, estate planning and impeccable client service has ushered them into one of the top Financial Advising Firms in San Diego and Orange Counties. Presidio Capital Management offers a unique and positive experience to their clientele by utilizing their financial expertise in a wide array of financial concepts.

