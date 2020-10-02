Investment Banking Global Markets, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Featuring Barclays, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank Of America Meril Lynch, Morgan Stanley

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investment Banking Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global investment banking market is expected to decline from $111.3 billion in 2019 to $109 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $127.7 billion in 2023. North America was the largest region in the global investment banking market, accounting for 46% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global investment banking market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global investment banking market.Investment banks across the globe are moving towards businesses requiring less regulatory capital. In this regard, major investment banks from around the world such as Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse have announced their plans to move from traditional underwriting business to other activities such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and fundraising. This shift is primarily due to regulatory changes that made some investment banking activities more expensive than the others. Although the regulations have restricted the range of some banks, forcing them to specialize, some investment bankers, such as Citibank and JPMorgan have continued offering a complete range of investment banking services.The investment banking market consists of sales (charges on transactions, fees and commission) of investment banking services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that undertake capital risk in the process of underwriting securities. This market excludes companies acting as agents and/or brokers between buyers and sellers of securities and commodities. These establishments primarily underwrite, originate, and/or maintain markets for issue of securities as well as offering other corportate finance services. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Investment Banking Market Characteristics3.1. Market Definition 3.2. Key Segmentations 4. Investment Banking Market Product Analysis4.1. Leading Products/ Services 4.2. Key Features and Differentiators 4.3. Development Products 5. Investment Banking Market Supply Chain5.1. Supply Chain 5.2. Distribution 5.3. End Customers 6. Investment Banking Market Customer Information6.1. Customer Preferences 6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth 7. Investment Banking Market Trends And Strategies 8. Investment Banking Market Size And Growth8.1. Market Size 8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 8.2.2. Restraints On The Market 8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 8.3.2. Restraints On The Market 9. Investment Banking Market Regional Analysis9.1. Global Investment Banking Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion) 9.2. Global Investment Banking Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region 9.3. Global Investment Banking Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region 10. Investment Banking Market Segmentation10.1. Global Investment Banking Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory

Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans

Equity Capital Markets Underwriting

Debt Capital Markets Underwriting

10.2. Global Investment Banking Market, Segmentation By Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Large Enterprises

Medium and Small Enterprises

10.3. Global Investment Banking Market, Segmentation By End-Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Financial Services

Retail & Wholesale

Information Technology

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Construction

Others

11. Investment Banking Market Segments11.1. Global Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Mergers Advisory; Acquisitions Advisory 11.2. Global Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Underwritten Deal; Club Deal; Best-Efforts Syndication Deal 12. Investment Banking Market Metrics12.1. Investment Banking Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global 12.2. Per Capita Average Investment Banking Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global Investment Banking Market Competitive Landscape

