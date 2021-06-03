Investis Digital And Irwin Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investis Digital , a leading global digital communications company, who has a deep rooted 20-year legacy in the Investor Relations industry announced its strategic partnership with Irwin. The partnership combines Investis Digital's award-winning IR websites, webcasting and virtual events offering with Irwin's advanced investor relations software that enables capital markets professionals to build stronger relationships with the investment community. This commitment underscores both companies' unwavering commitment to providing Investor Relations Officers (IROs) with the best-in-class services and products they need to succeed.

Don Scales, Global CEO commented,"The Investis Digital-Irwin partnership is a powerful combination. Irwin's global database, high quality data, and powerful targeting capabilities allow our clients to spend less time navigating complex search pages and more time building relationships with qualified investors. Irwin's approach is uniquely complementary to how our Investis Digital team works to communicate a company's investment case, bring true value to life for the investment community and encourage long term investment."

Irwin's investor targeting, monitoring, and CRM capabilities are uniquely positioned in the market and known for their modern, easy-to-use design. In addition, Irwin offers the most comprehensive shareholder monitoring available and combines unique data sets and research to uncover high value, actionable insights for public companies and their advisors.

"The capital markets industry is constantly evolving, and the changing IR role has become mission-critical to the success of a public company. Today's IR programs need a strong sales and analytical-based approach, supported by the best combination of insightful software and data," said, David Whyte, CEO and Co-Founder of Irwin. "Through this partnership, clients can expect a seamless integration of Investis Digital's strategic content development and Irwin's data-driven insights to enable public companies to further stakeholder awareness, promote higher trading volumes, and create more stable share prices."

Whether a company has a long-standing multi-exchange listing or is preparing for an IPO, Investis Digital works to uncover what is driving current and future value and how best to bring it to life through IR Websites, IPO Websites, IR Tools & Feeds, Shareholder Content, and Live Webcasting. Once a company's narrative and story are in place, Irwin supplies valuable insights to visualize investment opportunities and help IROs build lasting investor relationships.

About Investis Digital

Investis Digital has been at the forefront of digital communications for two decades. Over time we have gained deep sector knowledge, invested in leading technologies, and built lasting and trusted relationships with more than1600 global companies, including Ascential, Anglo American, Rolls-Royce, Fruit of the Loom and Vodafone.

Through a proprietary approach we call Connected Content™, we unite compelling communications, intelligent digital experiences, and performance marketing to help companies build deeper connections with audiences and drive business performance.

We tell brand stories through strategic and engaging content that meets your audiences at the right time, in the right place, with the right message. We build and run intelligent websites and digital experiences that are rapidly deployed and strategically measured, underpinned by our secure, world-leading Connect.ID technology and 24/7 service. We find the audiences that matter most through powerful performance marketing solutions that optimize and amplify your brand across all touchpoints.

This unique blend of expertise, technology and "always on" service allow clients to trust that their digital footprint and brand reputation is secure and protected 24/7 by our dedicated team of 500 digital experts across 9 global offices. To learn more on how Investis Digital has been powering digital communications since 2000, please visit: www.InvestisDigital.com

About Irwin

Irwin is a leading software provider enabling capital markets professionals to build stronger relationships with the investment community. Irwin creates simple solutions for global public companies and their advisors to uncover new potential investors and shareholders, with the end goal of delivering better stakeholder awareness, higher trading volumes, and more stable share prices. Combining best-in-class customer service with modern software and the most comprehensive shareholder intelligence on the market, Irwin helps inform strategic business decisions for thousands of users around the world. Irwin was founded in Toronto, Canada in March 2017.

For more information, visit www.getirwin.com

