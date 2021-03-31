Investing In LGBTQ2 Communities: Minister Bardish Chagger Highlights LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund Recipient In Waterloo Region

The Government of Canada invests in SPECTRUM Waterloo Region as one of 76 LGBTQ2 capacity-building projects funded across Canada.

The Government of Canada invests in SPECTRUM Waterloo Region as one of 76 LGBTQ2 capacity-building projects funded across Canada.

WATERLOO, ON, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working to support LGBTQ2 organizations and the critical work they do to create a more equitable and consciously more inclusive Canada. The government is fully committed to building a society where everyone has an equal opportunity to be their true authentic selves. That's why, on February 11, 2021, we announced 76 recipients of the first ever LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund.

The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, and Member of Parliament ( Waterloo), met with representatives of SPECTRUM Waterloo Region's Rainbow Community Space today. The organization recently received $279,782 from the LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund to support its community-building efforts.

Led by SPECTRUM Waterloo Region's Rainbow Community Space, this project will strengthen the organization's capacity by improving board governance, developing a strategic plan, and focusing on sustainability, succession, and financial planning. The project will also make better use of evidence, data, information, and knowledge sources through an environmental scan that assesses community needs. On top of that, it will help build capacity by offering skills training as well as sensitivity training opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all Canadians and certain segments disproportionately, including LGBTQ2 communities. Through the $20-million LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund, the Government of Canada recognizes that the work of these organizations is critical for better social, health, and economic outcomes in LGBTQ2 communities, which is why the important work that LGBTQ2 organizations do deserves targeted investments to ensure the sustainability of these communities. See the full list of supported organizations.

Quotes

"The LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund helps advance equity for LGBTQ2 communities by supporting organizations across the country in building new tools, enhancing collaboration, and strengthening organizational development at the local level. The Government of Canada is committed to working with LGBTQ2 individuals and community-led organizations from coast to coast to coast to combat discrimination in all its forms. By supporting projects like SPECTRUM Waterloo Region's Rainbow Community Space, we are working to build back an even better and consciously more inclusive Canada where everyone can be their true authentic selves."

—The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, and Member of Parliament ( Waterloo)

"SPECTRUM is one of 76 organizations that has received capacity building support from the first federal investment in the LGBTQ2 fund. By supplementing existing funds, this will create jobs, improve the quality of life and increase equity for LGBTQ2 Canadians. The Government of Canada proudly supports the work of these essential organizations. Congratulations to all involved."

—The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"I am proud of the work that SPECTRUM does to support the LGBTQ2+ community in Waterloo Region. They are a valuable resource in our community. I am happy that they have received this funding to support the expansion of their social programs and web presence. The Community Capacity Fund was created to support organizations like this who are making a difference in communities across Canada."

—Tim Louis, Member of Parliament (Kitchener-Conestoga)

"SPECTRUM is a welcome and important presence in our community for our LGBTQ2+ neighbours. I am pleased that the Community Capacity Fund will help SPECTRUM expand its presence, build its capacity, and continue to foster a safe space. We must continue to support, affirm, and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and I look forward to working with the staff and volunteers at SPECTRUM as they develop new initiatives and partnerships."

—Raj Saini, Member of Parliament (Kitchener Centre)

"SPECTRUM is grateful for the LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund and thanks the Government of Canada for its generous support in helping us build a larger and more stable organization that can better serve LGBTQ2+ people in Waterloo Region. Our new staff team has already done some excellent work in building up our capacity and we look forward to sharing updates about our progress throughout the year."

—Cait Glasson, Board President, SPECTRUM Waterloo Region's Rainbow Community Space

Quick Facts

The LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund call for proposals ran from on March 5, 2020 to May 14, 2020.

On February 11, 2021, Minister Chagger and Minister Monsef announced $15 million for 76 LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund projects across Canada.

As part of the COVID-19 response, the Government of Canada is investing $350 million in the Emergency Community Support Fund to support charities and non-profit organizations requiring financial assistance to address the impact of the pandemic.

In addition to the $20 million investment in Budget 2019 to support capacity building and community-level work by Canadian LGBTQ2 organizations, the Government of Canada has also made the following investments:

Global Affairs Canada announced more than $30 million to improve socioeconomic outcomes for LGBTQ2 people in developing countries;

The Federal Tourism Growth Strategy includes major investments in Pride events across Canada ;

; Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced increased support for LGBTQI refugees fleeing violence and persecution through the Rainbow Refugee Assistance Partnership; and;

Canadian Heritage has committed $2 million over two years under the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program for Pride and LGBTQ2 events.

On November 27, 2020, as a first step towards the first ever Federal LGBTQ2 Action Plan, Minister Bardish Chagger announced the launch of the public engagement process. Various engagement activities help the Government of Canada better understand the daily realities and experiences of LGBTQ2 people in Canada in areas such as employment, healthcare, housing and homelessness, and safety.

Associated Links

News release - Government of Canada Announces Funding for 76 LGBTQ2 Community-Led Projects Across Canada Through the LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund

Backgrounder - Enabling the future of LGBTQ2 community-led organizations

LGBTQ2 Community Capacity Fund

Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan

Human Rights of LGBTQ2I Persons

LGBTQ2 Secretariat

Federal LGBTQ2 Action Plan

Spectrum Waterloo Region's Rainbow Community Space

SOURCE Canadian Heritage