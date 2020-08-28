INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Tricida, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tricida, Inc.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tricida, Inc. ("Tricida" or "the Company") (TCDA) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Tricida disclosed in a press release issued on July 15, 2020, that the FDA had notified the Company regarding its New Drug Application ("NDA") for drug candidate veverimer (TRC101). The FDA notification stated that the agency "ha[d] identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments at this time." Based on this news, shares of Tricida fell by 40% the next day.

