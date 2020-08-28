INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. ("Poseida" or "the Company") (PSTX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Poseida completed its initial public offering ("IPO") on July 10, 2020, issuing 14 million shares of common stock at $16.00 per share. The Company then disclosed on August 18, 2020, that the FDA had placed a clinical hold on its Phase 1 clinical trial of the autologous CAR-T therapy P-PSMA-101 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The hold is reportedly to investigate a patient's death that occurred in July. Based on this news, shares of Poseida fell by more than 30% on the same day.

