INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ("NGM" or "the Company") (NGM) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. NGM announced on May 24, 2021, that it would be abandoning liver disease treatment candidate after failing to demonstrate efficacy in its Phase 2 study. According to the Company, "The 24-week Phase 2b ALPINE 2/3 was an equally randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that assessed the efficacy, safety and tolerability of 0.3 mg, 1 mg and 3 mg doses of aldafermin once-daily subcutaneous injections compared to placebo. The study did not meet its primary endpoint evaluating a dose response showing improvement in liver fibrosis by >1 stage with no worsening of NASH at week 24 (p=0.55), analyzed using a dose response-driven statistical analysis plan (Multiple Comparison Procedure Modeling, or MCP-Mod). The study did achieve statistical significance versus placebo on certain secondary endpoints, including NASH resolution (at the 3 mg dose) and multiple non-invasive measures of NASH, including liver fat content reduction by MRI-PDFF, ALT, AST and Pro-C3 (at the 1 mg and 3 mg doses)." Based on this news, shares of NGM fell almost 40% in intraday trading.

