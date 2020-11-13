INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against MultiPlan Corporation And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MultiPlan Corporation ("MultiPlan" or "the Company") (NYSE: MPLN) for violations of the securities laws.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MultiPlan Corporation ("MultiPlan" or "the Company") (MPLN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. MultiPlan is the subject of a report published by Muddy Waters Research on November 11, 2020, titled, "MultiPlan: Private Equity Necrophilia Meets The Great 2020 Money Grab." The report includes multiple allegations, such as "MPLN is in the process of losing its largest client, UnitedHealthcare ('UHC'). UHC has formed a competitor to MPLN that offers significantly lower prices and fewer conflicts of interest." Based on this report, shares of Multiplan dropped by 28% over the next two trading sessions.

