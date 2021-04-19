INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against MOGU Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MOGU Inc.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MOGU Inc. ("MOGU" or "the Company") (MOGU) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. MOGU disclosed its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 on February 25, 2021. The Company stated: "Commission revenues decreased by 29.8% to RMB99.2 million (US$15.2million) from RMB141.2million in the same period of fiscal year 2020, primarily due to the restructuring of the Company's business towards a LVB-focused model," and that "Marketing services revenues decreased by 75.9% to RMB17.4 million (US$2.7million) from RMB72.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020 … primarily due to the restructuring of the Company's business towards a LVB-focused model," and that "other revenues decreased by 46.4% to RMB29.9 million (US$4.6million) from RMB55.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2020, primarily due to a decrease in online direct sales." The Company also reported a loss from operations of RMB123.2 million, "primarily attributable to a goodwill impairment incurred in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020." Based on this news, MOGU's ADR price fell by 17% over the next several trading sessions.

