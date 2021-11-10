INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ("Live Nation" or "the Company") (LYV) - Get Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Report for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Live Nation is the subject of an Associated Press article titled: "Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival." According to the article on the event staged by the Company, "the crowd at a Houston music festival suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, squeezing fans so tightly together that they could not breathe or move their arms and killing eight people in the chaos." The AP reports that "some audience members said barricades erected near the stage and to separate different sections of ticket holders prevented fans from escaping."

