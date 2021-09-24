INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against InnovAge Holding Corp. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of InnovAge Holding Corp.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of InnovAge Holding Corp. ("InnovAge" or "the Company") (INNV) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. InnovAge held an earnings conference call on September 21, 2021. During the call, Maureen Hewitt, InnovAge's President and CEO, disclosed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had "determined to freeze new enrollments at [InnovAge's] Sacramento center based on deficiencies detected in [a May 2021] audit." Hewitt added that the "deficiencies relate to failures to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants' medical situations, and oversee use of specialists, among others."

