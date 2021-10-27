INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Honeywell International Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Honeywell International Inc.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Honeywell filed its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2021 on a Form 10-Q with the SEC on October 22, 2021. The Company announced a probable loss of $160 million in connection with bribery investigations conducted by the DOJ, the SEC, and Brazilian authorities related to the Company's UOP business in Brazil. Based on this news, shares of Honeywell dropped by 3% on the same day.

