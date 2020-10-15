INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Homology Medicines, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Homology Medicines, Inc.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Homology Medicines, Inc.. ("Homology" or "the Company") (FIXX) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Homology is the subject of a report published by Mariner Research on July 21, 2020. The report questions the efficacy of the Company's lead product candidate, HMI-102. The report alleges that the company concealed efficacy information and predicted that the drug would not continue to commercialization. Based on this report, shares of Homology dropped by more than 10% on July 24, 2020.

