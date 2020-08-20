INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against GFL Environmental Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GFL Environmental Inc.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GFL Environmental Inc. ("GFL" or "the Company") (GFL) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. GFL is the subject of a report issued by Spruce Point Management on August 18, 2020. The report alleges that the Company engages in suspicious activity including "evidence that through his real estate holding company PJD Properties, [CEO Patrick Dovigi] leases office space to GFL," which was "not properly disclosed to investors." The report also states that the Company engages in aggressive accounting techniques such as, "restat[ing] both revenue and EBITDA, without explanation, by pulling from 'intercompany,'" a sign it is minimizing financial issues. Based on this news, shares of GFL dropped over the next two trading sessions.

