INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against DocGo Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DocGo Inc. ("DocGo" or "the Company") (DCGO) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. DocGo stated in an SEC filing that: "on November 22, 2021, the audit committee of the board of directors of the Company (the "Audit Committee"), based on the recommendation of and after consultation with management, concluded that the Company's (i) audited balance sheet as of December 8, 2020 (the "Audited Balance Sheet") filed as Exhibit 99.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 14, 2020, as amended as set forth in the Restated Form 10-K (as defined below), (ii) audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 (together with the Audited Balance Sheet, the "Audited Affected Financials"), as reported in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on May 14, 2021 (the "Restated Form 10-K"), (iii) unaudited financial statements as of March 31, 2021 (the "Q-1 Unaudited Financials") contained in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 28, 2021, (iv) unaudited financial statements as of June 30, 2021 (together with the Q-1 Unaudited Financials, the "Unaudited Affected Financials") contained in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 13, 2021 and (v) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 filed with the SEC on November 10, 2021, should no longer be relied upon due to the error described above. The Company intends to reflect the error in an amendment to (1) its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (to include restatements with respect to the Audited Affected Financials) (the "Amended Form 10-K") and (2) its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 (to include restatements with respect to the Unaudited Affected Financials) (the "Amended Form 10-Q"). Similarly, the related press releases, stockholder communications, investor presentations or other communications describing relevant portions of the Company's financial statements for these periods, should no longer be relied upon."

