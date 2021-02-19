INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. ("AgEagle" or "the Company") (UAVS) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. AgEagle is the subject of a report by Bonitas Research published on February 18, 2021. The report alleges that the Company "was a pump & dump scheme orchestrated by Alpha Capital Anstalt ('Alpha Capital'), AgEagle founder and former chairman Bret Chilcott and other UAVS insiders to defraud US investors." The report also alleges that "in April 2020 rumor of a partnership between Amazon . . . & AgEagle was started by a promotional video uploaded to AgEagle's founder and former chairman Bret Chilcott's daughter's personal website and youtube account" but that "we have found no evidence of any 'major e-commerce customer.'" In the fourth quarter of 2020, an Amazon spokesperson stated that the e-commerce giant does not have any business relationship with AgEagle. Based on the Bonitas Research report, shares of AgEagle traded down sharply on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210219005378/en/