INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates XENT, INOV, GTS, IEC; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) - Get Intersect ENT Inc Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Medtronic plc for $28.25 per share. If you are an Intersect ENT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) - Get Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Class A Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an equity consortium consisting of Nordic Capital, Insight Partners, 22C Capital, Inovalon founder and Chief Executive Officer Keith Dunleavy, and certain Class B stockholders of Inovalon. Under the terms of the agreement, Inovalon stockholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for each share of Class A common stock or Class B common stock. If you are an Inovalon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) - Get Triple-S Management Corporation Class B Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation for $36.00 per share in cash. If you are a Triple-S Management shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) - Get IEC Electronics Corp. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Creation Technologies Inc. for $15.35 per share in cash. If you are an IEC Electronics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

