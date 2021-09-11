INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates HRC, JMP, KDMN, BCML, XONE; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) - Get Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Baxter International Inc. for $156.00 per share in cash. If you are a Hill-Rom shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

JMP Group LLC (JMP) - Get JMP Group LLC Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for $7.50 per share in cash. If you are JMP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) - Get Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sanofi for $9.50 per share. If you are a Kadmon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

BayCom Corp (BCML) - Get BayCom Corp. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Pacific Enterprise Bancorp. Pacific Enterprise shareholders will receive 1.0292 shares of BayCom common stock in exchange for each share of Pacific Enterprise common stock they own. If you are a BayCom shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

The ExOne Company (XONE) - Get ExOne Co. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Desktop Metal, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, ExOne shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal common stock for each share of ExOne common stock. If you are an ExOne shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

