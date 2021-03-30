Investigation By Pritzker Hageman Explosion Lawyers Shows High Risk For Catastrophic Gas Explosions In States With Outdated Pipeline Systems

MINNEAPOLIS, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1990, natural gas leaks, fires, and explosions have killed 264 people. More than 1600 people have been injured due to pipeline failures caused by negligent gas companies who value making a profit over human life. And it is only a matter of time before the next gas explosion destroys the lives of more innocent people. As one of the few personal injury law firms in the country with experience representing burn survivors and families who lost a loved one, Pritzker Hageman investigates pipeline explosions to hold gas companies accountable.

"These explosions create instant zones of death. Natural gas companies are morally complicit in every failure. Iron pipelines are categorically unsafe," says Eric Hageman, who has recovered millions for survivors and families in explosion lawsuits.

Aging iron pipelines with high explosion risk endanger lives

As of March 2021, gas companies have been operating with more than 21,000 miles of leak-prone iron pipes, some of which date back to the late 1800s. These aging pipelines pose a high risk of failure due to corrosion, cracks, and seam failures, which can lead to catastrophic explosions. Pritzker Hageman's review of federal data found the top ten states with the most mileage of underground iron gas pipes:

New Jersey New York Massachusetts Pennsylvania Michigan Connecticut Maryland Illinois Rhode Island Alabama

Under federal law, gas companies serving all ten of these states are required to install safe plastic pipelines. But some gas companies have been acting significantly slower than others. The natural gas industry claims that a speedy replacement of iron pipes is too expensive, and they do not want to hike rates. While Congress recognized the danger posed by iron pipelines when they passed the Pipes Act of 2020, lawmakers continue to side with industry's desire to operate at the lowest possible cost and prolong pipeline replacement timelines, which ultimately increases the risk of pipeline explosion injuries and deaths.

About Pritzker Hageman Pritzker Hageman is a national personal injury law firm that represents burn survivors and families in explosion lawsuits. The fire and explosion legal team includes attorneys Fred Pritzker, Eric Hageman, Raymond Konz, David Coyle, Tariq Miller, and Alicia Brenhaug.

Contacts: Eric Hageman eric@pritzkerlaw.com612-338-0202

Fred Pritzker fhp@pritzkerlaw.com612-338-0202

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-by-pritzker-hageman-explosion-lawyers-shows-high-risk-for-catastrophic-gas-explosions-in-states-with-outdated-pipeline-systems-301258814.html

SOURCE Pritzker Hageman, P.A.