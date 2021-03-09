Investigation And Security Services Industry | BizVibe Adds New Investigation And Security Companies Which Can Be Discovered And Tracked

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their investigation and security services industry group.

Companies listed under the NAICS category for investigation and security services are defined as being primarily engaged in investigation, guard, and armored car services; selling security systems such as burglar and fire alarms and locking devices, along with installation, repair, or monitoring services; and/or remote monitoring of electronic security alarm systems. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with investigation and security services companies from all over the world.

BizVibe's Investigation and Security Services Industry Group Contains the Following:

Detailed company profiles, spanning across 150+ countries

90+ related product and service categories

Company news tracking

What's in a Company Profile?

Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings

Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.

Company performance and risk monitoring

Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts

Top CountriesBizVibe's platform contains 35,000+ investigation and security services company profiles which span across 150+ countries:

19,000+ companies in USA

9,000+ companies in UK

1,000+ companies in Canada

1,000+ companies in India

900+ companies in Australia

Products and ServicesBizVibe categorizes all investigation and security services into 90+ product and service categories including:

Parking security services

Asset verification detective services

Concierge services

Armored car services

Locksmith services

News TrackingBizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within investigation and security services categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:

Financial News

M&A Partnerships

Product/Service Launches

Management Moves

Compliance and Legal News

Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services Industry CompaniesThe investigation and security services industry group is a part of BizVibe's administrative and support and waste management and remediation services industry. There are 11 industry groups in total. Discover administrative and support and waste management and remediation services companies for related industry groups:

Facilities Support Services

Services to Buildings and Dwellings

Business Support Services

Travel Arrangement and Reservation Services

Employment Services

View all administrative and support and waste management and remediation services categories

BizVibe for Buyers and SellersBizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

