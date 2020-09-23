INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wrap Technologies, Inc.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wrap Technologies, Inc. ("Wrap" or "the Company") (WRTC) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Wrap is the subject of a report published by White Diamond Research on September 23, 2020. The report alleges that the Company's pilot program for its BolaWrap product was a disaster that it has not disclosed to investors. According to the report, during a six-month trial, 200 BolaWrap devices "were only used nine times, and only worked once." Based on this news, shares of Wrap dropped by more than 25% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005976/en/