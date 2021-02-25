INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Workhorse Group Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Workhorse Group Inc.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Workhorse Group Inc. ("Workhorse" or "the Company") (WKHS) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Workhorse submitted a bid for the United States Postal Service's "next generation delivery vehicle" (NGDV) before the July 14, 2020, deadline. In a July 21, 2020 Benzinga article, Workhorse CFO Steve Schrader provided an update on the USPS contract. According to the article, "Schrader said he can't discuss too much about the process at this point, but Workhorse is the only all-electric option" and Schrader reportedly stated "[w]hat I will say is our all-electric is probably the perfect vehicle for them. . ." On February 23, 2021, the USPS awarded the NGDV contract to Oshkosh Defense, which will produce vehicles that according to the USPS will "be equipped with either fuel-efficient internal combustion engines or battery electric powertrains and can be retrofitted to keep pace with advances in electric vehicle technologies." Based on this news, shares of Workhorse fell by more than 47% on February 23, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210225006106/en/