INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Tesla, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tesla, Inc.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla" or "the Company") (TSLA) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The NHTSA opened an investigation into Tesla's Autopilot system as reported by multiple media outlets on August 16, 2021. According to reports, the agency is investigating the Company following multiple accidents in which Tesla vehicles with Autopilot engaged crashed into emergency vehicles. The investigation covers nearly every vehicle ever produced by Tesla. Based on this news, shares of Tesla fell, damaging investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005816/en/