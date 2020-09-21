INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Standard Chartered PLC And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Standard Chartered PLC ("Standard Chartered" or "the Company") (OTC: SCBFF) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Buzzfeed published an investigation of international banking on September 20, 2020, alleging that various financial institutions, including Standard Chartered, had direct knowledge of serious failures in policies and controls to prevent money laundering. The report alleges that the Company enabled the movement of funds by Al Zarooni Exchange, which is accused of laundering money for the Taliban. Based on this news, shares of Standard Chartered fell by more than 7% in intraday trading on September 21, 2020.

