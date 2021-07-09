INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Mitsubishi Electric Corporation And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ("Mitsubishi" or "the Company") (OTC: MIELY, MIELF) for violations of the securities...

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ("Mitsubishi" or "the Company") (OTC: MIELY, MIELF) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Mitsubishi is the subject of an article published by The Asahi Shimbun on June 30, 2021, titled: "Mitsubishi Electric faked train test data likely for decades." According to the article, "Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is feeling the heat after admitting that it has faked testing data when supplying train companies with air conditioning equipment apparently for more than 30 years." Nikkei Asia then published an article on July 2, 2021, titled: "Mitsubishi Electric CEO Sugiyama quits over fake inspections: Outgoing chief admits 'systemic wrongdoing' going back decades at industrial group." Based on this news, Mitsubishi's ADS's fell by more than 5% on July 8, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210709005464/en/