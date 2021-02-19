INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Leidos Holdings, Inc.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Leidos Holdings, Inc. ("Leidos" or "the Company") (LDOS) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Leidos is the subject of a research report by Spruce Point Capital Management published on February 16, 2021. According to the report, "Leidos' $1.0 billion levered acquisition of L3Harris' Security Detection and Automation business (SD&A) is experiencing significant problems, including product defects, that increase the likelihood of a material adverse effect." The report also alleged that the company misstated its financials, citing a $6 million variance between the Company's third quarter 2020 investor presentation and a Form 10-Q which it claims "raises the possibility that Leidos has booked fake revenue, or is keeping two sets of books."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218006107/en/