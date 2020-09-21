INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Legend Biotech Corporation And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Legend Biotech Corporation ("Legend" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LEGN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Legend issued a press release on September 21, 2020, disclosing that Company CEO Dr. Fangliang Zhang has been placed under residential surveillance by the Chinese government. The Company also admitted that the Chinese Customs Anti-Smuggling Department has inspected the offices of GenScript Biotech Corporation, the Company's majority shareholder. These inspections included Legend's offices, and are related to alleged violations of import and export regulations. Based on this news, shares of Legend fell by more than 17% on the same day.

