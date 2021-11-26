INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Instadose Pharma Corp. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Instadose Pharma Corp.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Instadose Pharma Corp. ("Instadose" or "the Company") (OTC: INSD) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The SEC announced a temporary suspension in the trading of Instadose securities on November 23, 2021. The SEC based this action on concerns about both the accuracy and adequacy of information about the Company available to the market. The regulators noted the Company's shares have jumped in price and trading volume in a manner not supported by its assets and financials. There are also concerns about trading associated with individuals related to a person with control of the Company and the operations of the Company's Canadian subsidiary. Based on these facts, shares of Instadose dropped by 13% on the same day.

