INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Exicure, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Exicure, Inc. ("Exicure" or "the Company") (XCUR) - Get Exicure, Inc. Report for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Exicure filed a Form 12b-25 with the SEC on November 15, 2021, stating that it could not file its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2021, in a timely manner. The Company disclosed that it "has retained external counsel to conduct an internal investigation" of "a claim made by a former Company senior researcher regarding alleged improprieties that researcher claims to have committed with respect to the Company's XCUR-FXN preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia." Based on this news, shares of Exicure fell by 27% on the next day.

