INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ("Eos Energy" or "the Company") (EOSE) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Eos Energy is the subject of a report published by Iceberg Research on January 14, 2021. The report, titled "Eos Energy ($EOSE): Fake Customers Won't Recharge a Dead Battery," alleges that the Company suffers from "failed technology and dubious customers." The report states that "the disclosed customers are extremely unlikely to have the financial ability to honour their contracts," and "estimate[s] that EOS' equity is worth only $144M . . . which represents a 90% downside from its current market cap of $1.5B." Based on this news, shares of Eos Energy fell by more than 13.5% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005488/en/