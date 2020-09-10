INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Encore Capital Group, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Encore Capital Group, Inc.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Encore Capital Group, Inc. ("Encore" or "the Company") (ECPG) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") filed a complaint against Encore and its subsidiaries on September 8, 2020. The complaint alleges that the Company violated a consent order "by suing consumers without possessing required documentation, using law firms and an internal legal department to engage in collection efforts without providing required disclosures, and failing to provide consumers with required loan documentation after consumers requested it." Based on this news, shares of Encore fell sharply over the next two trading sessions.

