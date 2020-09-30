INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Bayerische Motoren Werke AG And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG ("BMW" or "the Company") (OTC: BMWYY, BAMXF) for violations of the securities laws.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG ("BMW" or "the Company") (OTC: BMWYY, BAMXF) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Wall Street Journal reported on December 23, 2019, that the SEC is investigating BMW based on allegations of "sales punching," a scheme to boost sales numbers in which dealers register cars as sold when they are still sitting on car lots. The SEC announced a settlement with the company on September 24, 2020, ending the "sales punching" investigation. The settlement includes a fine of up to $18 million. Based on this news, shares of BMW fell by more than 3.5% on September 25, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005662/en/