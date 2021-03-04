INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Baker Hughes Company And Encourages Investors With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Baker Hughes Company ("Baker Hughes" or "the Company") (NYSE: BKR) for violations of the securities laws.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Baker Hughes Company ("Baker Hughes" or "the Company") (BKR) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Baker Hughes filed its annual report with the SEC on February 25, 2021. The report revealed that the SEC had notified the Company it was the subject of an investigation in December 2020 "related to its books and records and internal controls regarding sales of its products and services in projects impacted by U.S. sanctions." The Company also disclosed that it had initiated an internal review "regarding internal controls and compliance related to U.S. sanctions requirements."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304006163/en/