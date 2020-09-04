INVESTIGATION ALERT: Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow Is Investigating Changyou.com Ltd. (Former Ticker: CYOU) For Potential Securities Violations In Connection With Its Merger With Sohu.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: SOHU)

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations against Changyou.com Ltd. which was recently taken private by Sohu.com Ltd. (SOHU) - Get Report.

On April 17, 2020, Sohu acquired all outstanding shares of Changyou that Sohu did not already beneficially own in an all-cash transaction implying an equity value of Changyou of approximately $579.0 million.

If you previously owned shares of CYOU or currently own shares of SOHU and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com or recover@labaton.com.

