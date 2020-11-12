INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Ongoing Merger Investigations; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - GLIBA, VRTU, PRCP, WPX, EIDX

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

GCI Liberty, Inc. (GLIBA) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Liberty Broadband Corporation. If you are a GCI Liberty shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/gci-liberty-inc-gliba-stock-merger-liberty-broadband-technologies/.

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia for $51.35 per share. If you are a Virtusa shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/virtusa-corporation-vrtu-stock-merger-baring-asia/.

Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Atlas Copco for $7.00 per share. If you are a Perceptron shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/perceptron-inc-prcp-stock-merger-atlas-copco/.

WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Devon Energy Corporation for 0.5165 shares of Devon common stock for each share of WPX common stock. If you are a WPX Energy shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/wpx-energy-inc-stock-merger-devon/.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Eidos stockholders will receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash for each share of Eidos common stock owned. If you are an Eidos shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/eidos-therapeutics-inc-eidx-stock-merger-bridgebio/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

